Trump meets with national security team as US prepares for possible new strikes on Iran: Report
US President Donald Trump and his national security team met to weigh resuming military operations against Iran amid favourable new moon conditions. Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi warned against using Iraqi territory to launch strikes against neighbours.
US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to deliberate on whether to resume military operations against Iran, with senior officials confirming the developments to Fox News. According to the officials cited by Fox News, crucial meetings at the White House took place on Wednesday and Thursday.
Furthermore, Fox News reported that November 9 marks a new moon in the Middle East, resulting in minimal or no moonlight, an environmental condition considered highly advantageous for military operations. Earlier on Thursday, Trump informed journalists in the Oval Office that Washington would soon “make a decision” regarding the resumption of the war.
Elaborating on the potential objectives, he questioned whether Washington should proceed with further strikes to guarantee that Iran's nuclear programme is permanently dismantled and that “it will never happen again”. Reflecting on the gravity of the potential escalation, he remarked, “I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough.”
Meanwhile, according to fresh reports citing a US official, the United States Central Command is actively finalising preparations for a potential resumption of major operations in Iran, though formal directives from Washington remain pending. Additionally, during a phone call on Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi told Trump that Iraqi soil must under no circumstances be used to launch strikes against neighbouring nations.
Emphasising this diplomatic position, the Prime Minister's Office released a formal statement on X declaring, "Mr. Prime Minister affirmed Iraq's position calling for respect for the sovereignty of states, non-use of its territories as a launchpad for aggression against neighbouring countries." (ANI)
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