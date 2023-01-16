A cosmic crowd! Incredible Hubble image reveals a suite of astronomical objects including an interloper

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope contains a multitude of astronomical objects. In the background, galaxies of various shapes and sizes - from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals - can be seen, and in the foreground, bright stars with diffraction spikes are visible.

UGC 7983, a dwarf irregular galaxy located 30 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation, dominates the image's centre. The small galaxy is believed to be similar to the earliest galaxies in the Universe.

This image also conceals an astronomical interloper. A minor asteroid, only a handful of kilometres across, can be seen streaking across the upper left-hand side of this image. The trail of the asteroid is visible as four streaks of light separated by small gaps. These streaks of light represent the four separate exposures that were combined to create this image, the small gaps between each observation being necessary to change the filters inside Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Capturing an asteroid was a fortunate side effect of a larger effort to observe every known galaxy close to our Milky Way, ESA said in a statement.