Deputy CM Criticizes Samajwadi Party in UP Assembly Debate on Vande Mataram's Legacy

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took part in a special discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, marking the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram.' During this debate, Pathak launched a vehement critique against the Samajwadi Party, alleging that their politics revolve around appeasement and distancing from national values. He claimed their focus is limited to familial interests, with no regard for the ethos embodied by 'Vande Mataram.'

Labeling the Samajwadi Party as a fraud and caste-based entity, Deputy CM Pathak remarked on their dismissal of 'Vande Mataram,' contrasting with the BJP-led NDA's focus on concepts like 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' He further suggested that the party's internal divisions, particularly between Muslims and Yadavs, could lead to electoral losses, emphasizing the need for revisiting history to educate younger generations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the Assembly, painting 'Vande Mataram' as not just a composition but a source of inspiration during India's freedom struggle. Adityanath accused opposition parties of historical appeasement and highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's view of the song as a national sentiment. He also noted its official recognition as India's national song on January 24, 1950, coinciding with the renaming of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)