Congress Stands Firm Against New Employment Scheme

On Monday, Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel announced the party's firm opposition to the newly introduced 'G Ram G' scheme, which replaces the MGNREGA initiative.

This announcement follows President Droupadi Murmu's approval of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill. The bill promises 125 days of work for rural laborers, a change from MGNREGA.

Critics, including Patel, argue that the new law shifts the financial burden onto states and risks destabilizing economic foundations. The previous scheme relied heavily on central government funding, whereas the new law alters the funding ratio and removes Gandhi's name, sparking public and political debate.

