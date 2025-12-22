Left Menu

Congress Stands Firm Against New Employment Scheme

Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel has criticized the replacement of MGNREGA with the new 'G Ram G' scheme. He claims it imposes a financial burden on states and jeopardizes rural livelihood security. The modified scheme changes the Centre-state funding ratio, which could cause economic challenges for many states.

Congress Stands Firm Against New Employment Scheme
On Monday, Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel announced the party's firm opposition to the newly introduced 'G Ram G' scheme, which replaces the MGNREGA initiative.

This announcement follows President Droupadi Murmu's approval of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill. The bill promises 125 days of work for rural laborers, a change from MGNREGA.

Critics, including Patel, argue that the new law shifts the financial burden onto states and risks destabilizing economic foundations. The previous scheme relied heavily on central government funding, whereas the new law alters the funding ratio and removes Gandhi's name, sparking public and political debate.

