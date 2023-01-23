Left Menu

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-01-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 09:47 IST

 

Video Credit: Twitter (@NASASun)

NASA has shared a video that shows active regions on the Sun - areas of intense magnetic activity that are characterized by increased levels of sunspots, flares, and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). They are typically located near the solar equator and are associated with the Sun's 11-year solar cycle.

Captured by the agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), the video also shows several solar flares - intense bursts of energy that are emitted by the Sun. Solar flares are caused by the sudden release of magnetic energy that has built up in the Sun's atmosphere. They typically last from a few minutes to a few hours and can be seen as a bright flash of light on the Sun's surface.

The Sun goes through an 11-year cycle of activity known as the solar cycle. This cycle is divided into two phases: the solar minimum and the solar maximum.

During the solar maximum, the Sun is more active and produces more sunspots, flares, and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These events can cause disruptions to Earth's magnetic field and can impact satellite and power grid operations. Additionally, the increased solar activity can cause auroras to occur at lower latitudes.

During the solar minimum, the Sun is less active and produces fewer sunspots, flares, and CMEs. The Earth's magnetic field is also less affected during this period.

The current solar cycle is 25 and the maximum of the cycle is expected in the year 2025.

NASA's SDO is positioned in such a way that it always has a clear view of the Sun, allowing it to continuously observe the Sun's surface and atmosphere. The images and data collected by the observatory are used by scientists to improve our understanding of the Sun and its effects on the Earth. This information can be used to predict space weather events that can impact satellite and power grid operations and could also help in protecting astronauts from radiation hazards.

