Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero, Argentina -EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 00:16 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Santiago Del Estero, Argentina region on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake struck at a depth of 611 kilometres (379.66 miles), EMSC said.
