Ukraine reports Russian missile impacts in Vinnytsia region

Russian missile impacts were reported at unspecified sites in Ukraine's central region of Vinnytsia and other parts of the country, Yuriy Ignat, the Air Force spokesman, said on Thursday.

"In several regions and Vinnytsia region in particular there are impacts of Russian missiles," he said in a TV broadcast.

The regional governor confirmed impacts in Vinnytsia region and said there were no casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)