Ukraine reports Russian missile impacts in Vinnytsia region
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian missile impacts were reported at unspecified sites in Ukraine's central region of Vinnytsia and other parts of the country, Yuriy Ignat, the Air Force spokesman, said on Thursday.
"In several regions and Vinnytsia region in particular there are impacts of Russian missiles," he said in a TV broadcast.
The regional governor confirmed impacts in Vinnytsia region and said there were no casualties.
