J’khand: Two doctors among five killed in Dhanbad nursing home fire

One person is also injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. Four deceased have been identified, while the fifth person is yet to be identified, he added.

Updated: 28-01-2023 09:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people, including two doctors, were killed in a fire in a private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased include the medical establishment's owner Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, the owner's nephew Sohan Khamari and domestic help Tara Devi.

A fire broke out at the store room of the nursing home-cum-private house in Bank More area of Dhanbad, around 170 km from Ranchi, around 2 am, he said.

Dhanbad Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Kumar Tiwary told PTI, "At least five people, including the owner and his wife, died due to suffocation following a fire in the store room. One person is also injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway." Four deceased have been identified, while the fifth person is yet to be identified, he added.

