A mother and her seven children have died in a fire in their house in northern France

A mother and her seven children have died in a fire in their house in Aisne, northern France, said the local government department for the region on Monday.

Authorities are examining the cause of this fire, which broke out in the early hours of Monday. The deceased children were aged between 2 to 14 years old, added the local authority.

