At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 13:43 IST
Women react near rubble following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

At least 1,602 people were killed and thousands injured in Syria following a number of deadly earthquakes and aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey, authorities and rescuers said on Tuesday.

State news agency SANA said at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous. At least 790 people were killed in Syria's opposition-held northwest and 2,200 injured with the toll expected to "rise dramatically," the White Helmets rescue team said.

A magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria

early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

