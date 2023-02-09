Left Menu

Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,730 -civil defence

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 09-02-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 01:21 IST
Representative image
At least 1,730 people were killed in northwest Syria by the major earthquake, Syria's civil defence said on Wednesday.

Syrian civil defence said on Twitter the casualties toll has risen to 1,730 deaths and more than 2,850 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

