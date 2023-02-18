Left Menu

NASA's Deep Space Network closely tracks an Empire State Building-sized asteroid

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-02-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 14:10 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California closely tracked an asteroid - called 2011 AG5 - to determine its size, shape and other details. Discovered in 2011, the asteroid -roughly the size of the Empire State Building - is one of the most elongated asteroids to date.

Asteroid 2011 AG5 safely flew past Earth at a distance of about 1.8 million kilometres (a little under five times the distance between the Moon and Earth) on February 3. This close approach provided scientists with the first opportunity to take a detailed look at the asteroid, revealing that its dimensions are similar to those of the Empire State Building - about 1,600 feet (500 meters) long and about 500 feet (150 meters) wide.

The team used the powerful Goldstone Solar System Radar antenna dish at NASA's Deep Space Network facility near Barstow, California, to track this extremely elongated asteroid. The observations took place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

Apart from the dimensions, revealed other details about the object. Asteroid 2011 AG5 takes nine hours to fully rotate and features subtle dark and lighter regions that may indicate small-scale surface features a few dozen meters across.

The Goldstone radar observations also reveal that the asteroid orbits the Sun once every 621 days and won't have a very close encounter with Earth until 2040 when it will pass safely at a distance of about 670,000 miles - that's nearly three times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

"Of the 1,040 near-Earth objects observed by planetary radar to date, this is one of the most elongated we've seen," said Lance Benner, principal scientist at JPL who helped lead the observations.

 

