Left Menu

Pakistan authorities hand over 'Indian' monkey to street performer

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-02-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 17:58 IST
Pakistan authorities hand over 'Indian' monkey to street performer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A monkey, which apparently crossed into Pakistan from India last week, was handed over to a local street performer after authorities at a local zoo in Pakistan's Punjab province refused to take the primate into the facility citing space crunch and lack of veterinarians, officials said on Monday.

Rescue teams captured the monkey from a 200 feet-high cellular tower after hours-long operation.

''Rescue 1122 of Emergency Punjab Services on Friday caught a monkey, which crossed into Pakistan from India bordering Bahawalnagar city (some 260 kms from Lahore),'' Rescue 1122 official Muhammad Farooq told PTI on Monday.

Farooq said his department approached the Bahawalnagar Wildlife Department to house the monkey in the zoo, but authorities refused citing space crunch.

''The department said it has no extra cage in the zoo to put the monkey. Therefore it should be handed over to a madaari (local street performer) for its upkeep,'' he said.

District Wildlife Officer, Bahawalnagar, Munawar Hassain Najmi, told the Dawn newspaper that apart from space crunch at the local zoo, the Bahawalnagar Wildlife Department does not even have a single vet to treat the monkeys.

''The majority of the animals that crossed from India into Pakistan, especially langurs and monkeys, die from injuries, while the Bahawalnagar Wildlife Department does not even have a single vet to treat them,'' Najmi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023