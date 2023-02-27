Uttarakhand: Tiger injured in territorial fight dies

A tiger injured in a fight for territorial dominance died during treatment, Chief Conservator of Forest Kumaon division Prasanna Kumar Patra said on Monday. The fight had taken place in Fanto range of Terai West forest division earlier this month, he said. The tiger was tranquilised on February 26 and had been under treatment since but on Sunday the big cat succumbed to its injuries sustained in the fight, he said.

