Need to give special attention to quality of products for export and domestic markets: Goyal

There is a need to give special attention to quality of a product and the same should be maintained for both export and domestic markets, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

''The time has come for our quality to be the best in the world. This is the demand of consumers in India and across the world as well. The time for coming out with two different types of quality - domestic quality and export quality - is over,'' Goyal said while addressing the Export Awards function organised by the Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC).

He said, over 2,000 products will come under quality control soon.

''We need to stop using low-quality products. We need to increase our scale and focus on quality,'' the commerce and industry minister said.

Goyal asked the industry bodies to participate actively in consultations that will help consumers get the right quality of products.

''At the same time, this should not result in an irrational increase of costs. We have to evolve quality standards,'' he added.

Goyal further stated that following last year's record exports, this year, based on figures available till now, India will cross USD 750 billion.

''It is a matter of pride for us that despite global headwinds, we would be reaching this target,'' he added.

