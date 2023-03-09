Left Menu

Need to give special attention to quality of products for export and domestic markets: Goyal

There is a need to give special attention to quality of a product and the same should be maintained for both export and domestic markets, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.The time has come for our quality to be the best in the world.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:27 IST
Need to give special attention to quality of products for export and domestic markets: Goyal

There is a need to give special attention to quality of a product and the same should be maintained for both export and domestic markets, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

''The time has come for our quality to be the best in the world. This is the demand of consumers in India and across the world as well. The time for coming out with two different types of quality - domestic quality and export quality - is over,'' Goyal said while addressing the Export Awards function organised by the Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC).

He said, over 2,000 products will come under quality control soon.

''We need to stop using low-quality products. We need to increase our scale and focus on quality,'' the commerce and industry minister said.

Goyal asked the industry bodies to participate actively in consultations that will help consumers get the right quality of products.

''At the same time, this should not result in an irrational increase of costs. We have to evolve quality standards,'' he added.

Goyal further stated that following last year's record exports, this year, based on figures available till now, India will cross USD 750 billion.

''It is a matter of pride for us that despite global headwinds, we would be reaching this target,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023