Left Menu

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-03-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 10:18 IST
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch
Image Credit: NASA

NASA and SpaceX are gearing up for the launch of the company's 27th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, March 14. The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will dock autonomously to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module, delivering new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for space residents. The spacecraft will spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo.

In parallel, NASA is preparing for the return of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission to Earth from the International Space Station. The SpaceX Dragon Endurance with four crew members is scheduled to depart the space station at 2:05 a.m. EST on Saturday and return to Earth less than 24 hours later.

The quartet, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, commander and pilot of the spacecraft, respectively, Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, will splashdown off the coast of Florida at 9:19 p.m. on Saturday, wrapping up a nearly six-month science mission.

Live launch and departure coverage will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023