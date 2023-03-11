Left Menu

Biden administration to back Willow oil project in Alaska -Bloomberg

A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company would not comment until an official decision was published. Last month, Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recommended a "preferred alternative" for the $7 billion project that includes three drill sites and less surface infrastructure than originally proposed.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 04:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 04:41 IST
Biden administration to back Willow oil project in Alaska -Bloomberg

(Adds efforts to reach Interior Department, ConocoPhillips; background) WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) -

President Joe Biden's administration has decided to authorize ConocoPhillips' massive Willow oil project in northwest Alaska, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Willow would be located inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a 23 million-acre

(93 million-hectare) area on the state's North Slope that is the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the United States.

Under the plan, ConocoPhillips would be permitted to drill from three locations, Bloomberg said, adding that the approval is set to be released next week. Environmental activists mounted a campaign in the last two weeks, lobbying the administration to reject the project, arguing it conflicted with Biden's promises to combat climate change.

The Interior Department did not comment on the report. A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company would not comment until an official decision was published.

Last month, Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recommended a "preferred alternative" for the $7 billion project that includes three drill sites and less surface infrastructure than originally proposed. ConocoPhillips and Alaska elected officials endorsed that version of the project, which BLM said would reduce the impact on habitats for species like polar bears and yellow-billed loons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023