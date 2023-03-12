Left Menu

Record-strength cyclone Freddy displaces hundreds in second Mozambique landfall

Cyclone Freddy displaced hundreds of people as it battered central Mozambique on Sunday after making landfall for a second time in a month, breaking records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere. Communications and electricity supply in the storm area have been cut so the extent of the damage and number of casualties were not clear.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:54 IST
Record-strength cyclone Freddy displaces hundreds in second Mozambique landfall
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mozambique

Cyclone Freddy displaced hundreds of people as it battered central Mozambique on Sunday after making landfall for a second time in a month, breaking records for the duration and strength of tropical storms in the southern hemisphere.

Communications and electricity supply in the storm area have been cut so the extent of the damage and number of casualties were not clear. At least one person was killed in Quelimane on Saturday when his house collapsed as the storm swept onshore. More than 171,000 people were affected after the cyclone swept through southern Mozambique last month, killing 27 people in Mozambique and Madagascar. More than half a million are at risk of being affected in Mozambique this time, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

State TV reported that hundreds were displaced across the storm's path. More than 650 houses were destroyed in Marromeu district, it said, while in Sofala province more than 3,000 people were affected by flooding. After passing the port town of Quelimane, the storm was continuing inland towards the southern tip of neighbouring Malawi, satellite data showed.

However, national power company Electricidade de Moçambique said that by mid-afternoon electricity had been restored in most areas, with the exception of Milange, Lugela, Maganja da Costa, Namanjavira and parts of the city of Mocuba. "The wind was very strong into the night ... There is a lot of destruction, trees fallen down, roofs blown off," UNICEF chief of advocacy, communications and partnerships for Mozambique, Guy Taylor, told Reuters by satellite phone from Quelimane. He had no word yet on casualties or numbers of displaced.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT "It's potentially a disaster of large magnitude, and additional support will be needed," Taylor said, adding that heavy rains were continuing to fall.

In Malawi, authorities were bracing for the cyclone to pass near the southern tip of the landlocked country by evening, bringing torrential rains and flooding, the department of meteorological resources and climate change said in a statement. A Zoom Earth satellite map laying out the cyclone's probable path forecast it would fizzle out near the Malawi border as it moves further inland at around 2.00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, 27 died when the storm first made landfall, after first being spotted near Indonesia on Feb. 6. After swirling for 35 days, Freddy is likely to have broken the record for the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, with the previous record held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

It has also set a record for the highest accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of the storm's strength over time, of any southern hemisphere storm in history, according to the U.S. National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, scientists say. Oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions, and when warm seawater evaporates its heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere, fuelling more destructive storms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023