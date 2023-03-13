Left Menu

MP: Tigress electrocuted in Sanjay Tiger Reserve

A tigress allegedly died of electrocution in a buffer zone of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district, a forest official said on Monday.

PTI | Sidhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:58 IST
MP: Tigress electrocuted in Sanjay Tiger Reserve
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress allegedly died of electrocution in a buffer zone of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a forest official said on Monday. The big cat, identified as T-32, had allegedly stepped into a trap laid by poachers and got electrocuted in Tamsar buffer zone, the reserve's field director Amit Kumar said.

Five suspects were being interrogated about the death, he said.

The location of the tigress could not be tracked through her collar-id since March 9. On the basis of her last whereabouts, a dog squad was pressed into service to look for the feline, the official said.

The carcass was found buried in the sand near Gopad river on Sunday, he said adding that veterinarians from Panna Tiger Reserve were called in to perform the autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023