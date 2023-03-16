Left Menu

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of India's first urban transport ropeway in Varanasi on March 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on March 24 and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 1,450 crore, officials said on Thursday.He will also lay the foundation stone of the countrys first urban transport ropeway in Kashi, they said.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:27 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on March 24 and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 1,450 crore, officials said on Thursday.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the country's first urban transport ropeway in Kashi, they said. Varanasi's Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that during his one-day visit to his constituency, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of 25 projects worth Rs 1,450 crore for the people of Kashi, and will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 200 crore.

Sharma said that the PM will lay the foundation stone of the country's first urban transport ropeway in Kashi during his visit. The ropeway costing Rs 664.49 crore would pass through five stations, he said, adding that with the completion of this project, the distance from Cantt to Gudaulia can be covered in just 16 minutes that currently takes at least 45 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

