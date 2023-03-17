Maha CM Shinde thanks PM for allotting mega textile park to state
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday evening thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union government's approval for a mega textile park project in the state.
Shinde was speaking to reporters at Ambernath in Thane district after visiting the famous Shiva temple in the town.
As many as 17 to 18 states were competing for mega textile parks and only six or seven states, including Maharashtra, bagged the projects, he said. The park will come up on 1,100-1,200 acres of land, Shinde said, but did not disclose where it would be set up.
It will generate jobs and benefit cotton growers, he said.
