Strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador; no word on damage
PTI | Quito | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:40 IST
A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.
The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country's coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city.
Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities.
The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peru copper mines rev back up to full power after protest hit, data show
Peru: 4 soldiers drown in river while responding to protests
UN experts urge Peru to establish genuine dialogue with people to end political crisis
At least 5 Peruvian soldiers die after fleeing protests by river
Peru: 6 soldiers drown in river while responding to protests