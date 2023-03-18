Strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador; no word on damage

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country's coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city.

Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities.

The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

