Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:28 IST
Health News Roundup: WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research

Advisors to the World Health Organization have urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens. New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the open access GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year, allowing them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to a Saturday statement from the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

(With inputs from agencies.)

