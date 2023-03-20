Health News Roundup: WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
WHO, advisors urge China to release all COVID-related data after new research
Advisors to the World Health Organization have urged China to release all information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic after new findings were briefly shared on an international database used to track pathogens. New sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as additional genomic data based on samples taken from a live animal market in Wuhan, China in 2020 were briefly uploaded to the open access GISAID database by Chinese scientists earlier this year, allowing them to be viewed by researchers in other countries, according to a Saturday statement from the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- COVID-19
- Scientific Advisory Group
- Origins of Novel Pathogens
- Chinese
- China
ALSO READ
Way India's pharma sector gained trust during Covid-19 was unprecedented: PM Modi
Thane logs five COVID-19 cases
Probe on into bogus COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in names of Bollywood actors: Gujarat govt
Guj received 51.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses against 41 lakh sought in eight months
Single-day rise of 266 fresh COVID-19 cases in India