Left Menu

Goa CM chairs meeting to review preparations, infra for G20 meets

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:41 IST
Goa CM chairs meeting to review preparations, infra for G20 meets
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a meeting of senior officials to review preparations and infrastructure for the upcoming G20 meetings in Goa, which are scheduled to be held in the next four months.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator for India's G20 presidency, along with Union Tourism secretary Arvind Singh met Sawant in Porvorim.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said Goa will host eight meetings of G20 from April to July, and of these, two are related to health and tourism ministries.

The first meeting will be held from April 17 to 19, followed by another meeting in May.

“There are three groups of meeting from June 5 to 23 and another meeting will be held in July,” the chief minister said.

The sustainable development goals will be the focus of these meetings, which will promote millets and the concept of vocal for local, he said.

The state government's concept of Swayampurna Goa will also be pushed during the G20 meeting, Sawant added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023