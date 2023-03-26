Left Menu

Nineteen African migrants die when boat sinks off Tunisia - group

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 07:47 IST
At least 19 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died when their boat sank off the Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a human rights group said on Sunday, the latest migrant boat disaster off Tunisia.

In the last four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 missing and nine dead, after a significant increase in boats heading towards Italy.

