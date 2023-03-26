Left Menu

Fire breaks out again at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant in Kerala

Police said eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire which was detected at one of the sectors inside the plant. Senior fire force officials, revenue department and city corporation officials are currently there, District Collector N S K Umesh told the media.A police officer said its a minor incident and fire tenders are dousing it.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire broke out again at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant on Sunday, barely a couple of weeks after a devastating blaze lasted at the site for days before being extinguished. Police said eight fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire which was detected at one of the sectors inside the plant. Brahmapuram plant was in news when a massive fire had broken out there on March 2 and thereafter, the air quality in the port city of Kochi and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats had worsened as they were engulfed in the dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump. ''A few fire tenders were already present at the plant to monitor the situation. Senior fire force officials, revenue department and city corporation officials are currently there,'' District Collector N S K Umesh told the media.

A police officer said it's a minor incident and fire tenders are dousing it. Meanwhile, State LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told the media that the fire situation was under control. ''We had anticipated this and precautions were in place. There is nothing to worry about like the last one,'' he said. Smoke continued to rise in the waste plant, according to certain media reports.

