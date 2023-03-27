Left Menu

Swedish central bank chief says more rate hikes likely due to stubborn inflation

The Swedish central bank might have underestimated inflationary pressure and will likely have to stick to its forecasts of another interest rate hike in April, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 03:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 03:21 IST
Swedish central bank chief says more rate hikes likely due to stubborn inflation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Swedish central bank might have underestimated inflationary pressure and will likely have to stick to its forecasts of another interest rate hike in April, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Sunday. The central bank has raised rates to 3% from 0% a year ago and has yet to curb 9.4% inflation, well above the 2% target. It hiked the benchmark rate by 50 basis points in February and has indicated another hike by 25 or 50 basis points in April.

"It could be that the inflation process is worse than we thought," Erik Thedeen told SVT television. Swedish inflation soared in February. While headline inflation at 9.4% was in line with the Riksbank's forecast, underlying price pressures - stripping out volatile energy prices - jumped to 9.3% year-on-year, up from 8.7% in the previous month and above the Riksbank forecast of 8.0%.

Some economists urge the Riksbank to pause the cycle of hikes, arguing that higher rates could derail the interest-rate sensitive Swedish economy and, in a worst-case scenario, trigger a financial crisis. However, Thedeen said the main scenario remained a hike of 25 or 50 basis points in April and added that inflation outcomes since the monetary policy decision in February had been worse than expected.

"It is in our forecasts that inflation will come down quite quickly. The problem is that it has been in our forecasts all through 2022 and it has yet to happen," Thedeen said. The Riksbank will announce its next monetary policy decision on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023