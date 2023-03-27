Left Menu

Assam: Rhino carcass found at Kaziranga National Park

The carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros, allegedly killed by poachers, was detected by the forest staff at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a senior park official said on Monday.The park recorded zero rhino deaths due to poaching in 2022, the first time since 1977.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 14:01 IST
The carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros, allegedly killed by poachers, was detected by the forest staff at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a senior park official said on Monday.

The park recorded zero rhino deaths due to poaching in 2022, the first time since 1977. Two rhinos each were killed in 2020 and 2021. The carcass of the animal, with its horn missing, was found in Bormer wetland by the staff of Kathpara camp, under the Western Range of Bagori, on Sunday. “There was a cut mark in the nasal bone of the rhino and the horn was taken away by the miscreants. It is clear that the rhino was killed by poachers around seven days ago,” the official said. Investigations were on to track the poachers, the official added.

