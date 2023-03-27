Left Menu

At least 16 death in landslide in Ecuador's Andean community

At least 16 people died and 16 others were injured when a massive landslide buried dozens of homes in an Andean community in central Ecuador, the countrys emergency response agency reported on Monday.Ecuadors Risk Management Secretariat said seven people remain missing hours after the landslide Sunday in Alaus, about 137 miles 220 kilometers south of the capital, Quito. He added that people have been ordered to evacuate the area due to the imminent risk of new landslides.

PTI | Quito | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:26 IST
At least 16 death in landslide in Ecuador's Andean community

At least 16 people died and 16 others were injured when a massive landslide buried dozens of homes in an Andean community in central Ecuador, the country's emergency response agency reported on Monday.

Ecuador's Risk Management Secretariat said seven people remain missing hours after the landslide Sunday in Alausí, about 137 miles (220 kilometers) south of the capital, Quito. The disaster also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway.

The governor of Chimborazo, Ivan Vinueza, told The Associated Press that some of the injured have been taken to area hospitals. He added that people have been ordered to evacuate the area due to the imminent risk of new landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023