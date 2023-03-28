Left Menu

NBCC inks MoU to help in construction of 1 lakh housing units in Zambia

State-owned NBCC has signed an MoU to cooperate in the construction of 1,00,000 housing units in Zambia.NBCC, the Navratna CPSE of the Government of India, signed the MOU for cooperation with Scirocco Enterprises Ltd of Zambia for the construction of 1 lakh low and medium-cost houses to mitigate an acute shortage of housing in that country, the company said in a statement.The MoU was signed through virtual mode by K P M Swamy, Director Commercial, NBCC India Ltd and MaustafaSaadi, Chief Executive Officer, Scirocco Enterprises Ltd in the presence of P K Gupta, CMD, NBCC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:04 IST
NBCC, the Navratna CPSE of the Government of India, signed the MOU for cooperation with Scirocco Enterprises Ltd of Zambia for the construction of 1 lakh low and medium-cost houses to mitigate an acute shortage of housing in that country, the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed through virtual mode by K P M Swamy, Director (Commercial), NBCC (India) Ltd and MaustafaSaadi, Chief Executive Officer, Scirocco Enterprises Ltd in the presence of P K Gupta, CMD, NBCC. The housing units are to be constructed by 2030. NBCC will provide its engineering services as EPC Agency. NBCC has successfully completed social housing in Mauritius and the construction of social housing units at Maldives is under progress.

