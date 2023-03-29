Left Menu

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:50 IST

 

Gif Credit: NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this picture of a powerful X-Class solar flare, seen in the bright flash on the bottom right of the Sun, which erupted on March 28, 2023, and peaked at 10:33 p.m. ET.

For the unversed, X-class solar flares are extremely powerful and intense burst of electromagnetic radiation that originates from the sun. They are the most energetic type of flares and can even cause communication and power grid disturbances on Earth and also pose risk to spacecraft and astronauts in space.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the Sun since 2010 and studying how our life-giving star creates solar activity and drives space weather. The wealth of data collected by this mission has provided scientists with new insights into the Sun's behaviour and its impact on the Earth's environment.

The Sun's activity is currently ramping up because it is approaching the solar maximum - the period of highest solar activity during the natural 11-year solar cycle. The ongoing solar cycle, Solar Cycle 25, began in December 2019 and is expected to reach its maximum activity around 2025.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent support after Türkiye and Syria earthquakes

Poverty, informality and child labour expected to increase without urgent su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023