Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Gif Credit: NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this picture of a powerful X-Class solar flare, seen in the bright flash on the bottom right of the Sun, which erupted on March 28, 2023, and peaked at 10:33 p.m. ET.

For the unversed, X-class solar flares are extremely powerful and intense burst of electromagnetic radiation that originates from the sun. They are the most energetic type of flares and can even cause communication and power grid disturbances on Earth and also pose risk to spacecraft and astronauts in space.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the Sun since 2010 and studying how our life-giving star creates solar activity and drives space weather. The wealth of data collected by this mission has provided scientists with new insights into the Sun's behaviour and its impact on the Earth's environment.

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on March 28, 2023, peaking at 10:33pm ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as X1.2: https://t.co/3ft4yBOzKR pic.twitter.com/RPdc6IIYvn — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) March 29, 2023

The Sun's activity is currently ramping up because it is approaching the solar maximum - the period of highest solar activity during the natural 11-year solar cycle. The ongoing solar cycle, Solar Cycle 25, began in December 2019 and is expected to reach its maximum activity around 2025.