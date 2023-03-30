Left Menu

Axis Bank, Shriram Housing Finance announce partnership for co-lending

30-03-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

Private sector lender Axis Bank and Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL) on Thursday announced partnership under the co-lending model through the Yubi Co.Lend platform.

Through this partnership, both the lenders will offer secured MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) loans and home loans to the middle and low-income segment borrowers based in rural and semi-urban regions, a joint statement said.

The partnership will leverage the financial expertise of Axis Bank, and loan processing technology of SHFL to assess the credit profile of borrowers and provide them loans at competitive interest rates, it said.

This partnership will cater to potential customers who are either new to credit or untapped by larger institutions and build a secured loan book, it said, adding, the collaboration will leverage the tech platform, Yubi to process loans seamlessly as per the co-lending guidelines.

