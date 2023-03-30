Left Menu

Rain, thunderstorm in parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of Delhi including Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road on Thursday.

President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment and Budha Jayanti Park also received light rains, according to the weather department.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi and South Delhi, it said, adding strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

The weather department warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 170, which falls in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

