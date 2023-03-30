Bisleri International Showcases Its Commitment Towards Sustainability with its New Campaign, Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., one of the first consumer goods companies to become plastic-neutral and water positive, has unveiled its sustainability campaign - Bisleri Greener Promise. The campaign highlights the role of Bisleri as a responsible corporate committed towards water security, plastic recycling and creating a circular economy. To strengthen its mission of a greener future for all, the campaign highlights the journey of Bisleri International towards used plastic by upcycling it into apparels, school bags, benches, amongst others. Besides, it showcases the work undertaken towards conserving water and building Check Dams, creating a greener prosperity for generations to come. Commenting on the new campaign, Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, ''At Bisleri International, sustainability is a fundamental value guiding all our actions. We take immense pride in our achievement of becoming a plastic-neutral and water-positive enterprise. Our innovative practices, strategic partnerships, and dedicated teams have helped us to successfully offset our plastic footprint and replenish more water to the environment than we consume in our operations. However, we recognize sustainability as an ongoing journey. We are committed to improving our practices by embracing innovations as part of the Bisleri Greener Promise to create a better world.'' Commenting on the creativity of the campaign, Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO India of 82.5 Communications said, ''Apart from being synonymous with drinking water, Bisleri, over the years, has created as much heart space as mind space, with consumers. Besides being the nation’s most loved packaged drinking water brand, Bisleri’s consistent efforts to give back to the planet are also unmatched. This is a curtain raiser for the world to see what Bisleri does in silence for the world it envisages. The bird is a mascot of the world Bisleri is creating and its proud journey to becoming Plastic Neutral and Water Positive. The message gets conveyed in true Bisleri style, without being ‘gyaani’.'' Conceptualized by 82.5 Communications, the campaign will be promoted across digital platforms and blogs. The aesthetically shot film showcases the company’s initiatives and priorities, which are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Link to the TVC : www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-ezk24wWRM About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, BisleriInternational has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata and Spyci. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. The D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. Besides, the organization has undertaken initiatives focusing on helping the community and safeguarding the environment. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, For more information, please visit www.bisleri.com.

