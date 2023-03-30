Left Menu

Pharmacies to be set up at 270 stations in Eastern Railway zone

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Healthcare facilities such as pharmacies and collection centres for pathology laboratories will be established at 270 stations in the Eastern Railway zone by the end of this year, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Eastern Railway General Manager Arun Arora said 14 railway stations will also have doctors.

''In a bid to spread healthcare facilities to the remotest corner of its network, the Eastern Railway has awarded the contract for setting up healthcare-focused multi-utility stores at 270 stations for a period of five years,'' Arora told reporters.

He said the stores, to be set up in PPP (public private partnership) model, will fetch Rs 16.92 crore over five years as license fee to the railways.

These stores will provide services to railway users, railway employees and locals, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

