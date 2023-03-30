Need to work together to achieve disaster risk reduction targets: P K Mishra

P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday urged all the countries to work together to achieve the targets identified in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction as the implementation so far ''was not satisfactory.'' Mishra was speaking to a news channel on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the first G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRR WG) meeting in Gandhinagar.

The three-day meeting, which started on Thursday, is being held in Gujarat as part of India's G20 presidency.

''Of the total 15 years we have for the implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, eight years have already passed,'' Mishra told DD News.

''However, the achievement was not satisfactory so far. During this meeting, we will discuss where we stand at present and how these targets can be achieved,'' he said.

A road map will be prepared by the working group on how advanced early warning systems developed by some countries can be transferred to other countries to reduce loss of lives during disasters, he added.

There is a need to work together to achieve the targets identified in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release also quoted Mishra as saying during the inaugural session.

The Sendai Framework 2015-2030 was the first major agreement of the post-2015 development agenda and provides Member States with concrete actions to protect development gains from the risk of disaster. The first day of the G20 meeting focussed on five key priority areas - Global coverage of Early Warning Systems, Increased commitment towards making infrastructure systems disaster-resilient, Stronger national financial frameworks for DRR, Strengthened national and global disaster response systems, and Increased application of ecosystems-based approaches to DRR, said the PIB release.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that India has been investing in innovative technology and building disaster resilient infrastructure. He highlighted Gujarat's experience of managing disasters and its successful experiments with strategies for building back better following disasters, said the PIB release.

More than 80 delegates from G20 member countries, Invitee Countries and various international and regional organizations took part in the meeting.

