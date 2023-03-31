Left Menu

Citroen begins exports from Kamarajar Port Ltd

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:26 IST
Citroen begins exports from Kamarajar Port Ltd

Automaker Citroen has commenced export of its vehicles from Kamarajar Port Ltd in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

Chairman of Kamarajar Port Ltd Sunil Paliwal, along with senior company officials, flagged off the first batch of vehicles at an event here.

In February, Citroen, which is a part of Stellantis Group, inked a pact with Kamarajar Port, which is located 24 km north of Chennai Port in the city, for shipping out vehicles to the overseas market.

Stellantis Group was formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA.

PAIPL, the Indian affiliate of Citroen India, would be exporting 'Made in India' C3 B-hatch vehicles to countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Africa from the port. ''In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of the New C3 exports as a CBU (completely built unit) this year, we are marking a key milestone in our India journey,'' Stellantis India CEO and MD Roland Bouchara said.

According to Guy Lederer, head of supply chain and logistics for India, Asia Pacific at Stellantis, ''Kamarajar Port meets all of Citroen's requirements to export vehicles from India as part of its internationalisation strategy.'' The facility would be used to export Made-in-India Citroen vehicles from the smart car platform to the world, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023