PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:46 IST
Managed office space operator Tablespace takes on lease 1 lakh sq ft area in Pune

Tablespace, which provides managed office space to corporates, has taken on lease one lakh square feet area in Pune to grow business.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Friday said in a statement that it has facilitated the leasing transaction of office space in Pune spanning 100,000 square feet for Tablespace.

Co-working is emerging to be the preferred office space for businesses across industries, especially post-pandemic, given the flexibility and cost-effectiveness it offers, the consultant added.

The companies present in the co-working segment, which includes managed and customised office space, generally take office space on lease from property owners and sub-lease it to corporate clients as well as individuals.

On Thursday, Skootr, which also provides managed office space to large corporates, said it has taken on lease over one lakh square feet of office space in realty firm Max Estates' new building Max Square in Noida.

Colliers India mentioned in its recent report that flex space operators leased 7 million square feet of space in 2022, highest in any year, across top six cities accounting for about 14 per cent share in total office leasing.

WeWork India, Smartworks, Awfis, CoWrks, The Executive Centre, Simpliwork Offices, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue and Akasa Coworking are some of the other major players in the co-working segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

