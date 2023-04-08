Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths The largest-ever genetic assessment of the woolly mammoth has yielded new insight into this elephant cousin - an icon of the Ice Age - including about its fluffy hair, small ears, cold tolerance, fat storage and even dry ear wax.
Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths
The largest-ever genetic assessment of the woolly mammoth has yielded new insight into this elephant cousin - an icon of the Ice Age - including about its fluffy hair, small ears, cold tolerance, fat storage, and even dry ear wax. Researchers on Friday said they had analyzed the genomes of 23 woolly mammoths - including 16 newly sequenced ones - based on remains preserved in Siberian permafrost. They then compared them to the genomes of 28 modern-day Asian and African elephants.
