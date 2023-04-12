Oberoi Group's Trident Hotels to service 19 luxury apartments being built at Rs 270 cr cost in central Delhi

Trident Hotels on Wednesday said it will service and operate 19 luxury apartments, being developed by BI Group in the heart of the national capital with an investment of Rs 270 crore.

The project 'Trident Residences' is located close to landmark hotel The Oberoi and will be launched this summer.

Trident Residences project will be operated and serviced by Trident Hotels, a chain of 5-star hotels of The Oberoi Group, according to a statement.

The size of apartments range from 3,600 square feet to to 9,300 square feet.

The project, spread over 4,400 square yards, is expected to be completed in mid-2024.

The apartments are being sold in a price range of Rs 18-44 crore.

The project has been conceptualised by BI Luxury Residences, which is part of BI Group that currently operates within hospitality, real estate, education and media.

''Located in the heart of New Delhi, Trident Residences will launch 19 bespoke apartments this summer that promise to provide a unique urban living experience,'' the statement said.

Shashank Bhagat, Chairman of BI Group, said, ''With Trident Residences, we envisage this first-of-its-kind, clean, secure, gated community that will deliver a new experience of contemporary urban living.'' Exclusive facilities offered at Trident Residences will include a concierge, lobby manager, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, 24-hour security and centralised maintenance apart from other services. Apartment owners can also access the business centre, salon services and dry cleaning at The Oberoi, New Delhi.

Prospective buyers will be able to enjoy Trident Privilege Membership, special offers at Trident Hotels' food and beverage outlets and in-residence dining, the statement said.

Founded in India in 1934, The Oberoi Group currently has a presence in seven countries under the Oberoi and Trident brands. It operates 33 hotels and two River Nile cruisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)