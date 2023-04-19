Cube Highways InvIT lists in India, raises USD 630 mn from Canada's BCI, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala

Cube Highways Trust (CHT) has raised USD 630 million from a clutch of investors, including British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).

Cube Highways Fund Advisors Private Limited, the Investment Manager to InvIT, in a statement, announced the listing of its fully subscribed privately placed ordinary units for Rs 5,225.8 crore (approximately USD 630 million).

Accordingly, the Canadian pension investment manager BCI and Mubadala have become the new anchor investors in Cube Highways Trust (CHT), an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in India.

The InvIT has a diversified portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets with an aggregate length of 1,423.60 kilometres. BCI, Mubadala and domestic institutional investors have subscribed to the ordinary units, it added.

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

According to the statement, the first tranche of assets held by the InvIT will have 17 NHAI toll road assets and one NHAI annuity road asset.

These road assets are located across 11 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

In addition, pursuant to a right of first offer, CHT will also have an opportunity to access a pipeline of seven highway assets.

The trust in Cube by such marquee investors affirms its capability and personnel, and the Board and Cube's team are eager to work with all stakeholders to continue generating value and worth for all, said UK Sinha, an independent director at Cube Highways Funds Advisors Private Limited.

According to the statement, the InvIT has also signed a facility agreement with the State Bank of India for Rs 100 billion (USD 1.2 billion) to be used for refinancing the existing debt within the initial portfolio.

The Cube Group is a 100 per cent institutionally-owned platform backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and Japan Highways International BV.

It is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the country's highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the central and state governments.

Zaman Velji, senior managing director, Infrastructure & Renewable Resources at BCI, said that BCI's investment in Cube Highways is in line with our long-term strategy of investing in infrastructure platforms that meet the essential needs of the communities they serve.

Saed Arar, executive director – head of traditional infrastructure, Mubadala, said with more than USD 100 billion allocated to the road construction programme, and a potential USD 20 bn+ addressable acquisition pipeline, Cube Highways is the most well-positioned platform for Mubadala to drive investments in roads and capitalise on this market opportunity.

