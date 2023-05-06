Left Menu

Injured flamingo rescued from Mumbai beach

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:05 IST
A flamingo was rescued in an injured state from a beach in suburban Mumbai, an official from the forest department said on Saturday.

The migratory bird was found in an injured and dehydrated state at Versova beach on Thursday and was treated and released during the day, the official said. The mangrove cell of the forest department in coordination with RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) rescued the bird, which was kept under observation for 24 hours, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and the honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department.

The flamingo was released in the radius of the Thane creek and Flamingo Sanctuary, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

