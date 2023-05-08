Left Menu

Woman found dead in Thane lake

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-05-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 11:16 IST
Woman found dead in Thane lake
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 67-year-old woman was found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, civic officials said. Local fire station got a call at 8.15 am that a body was spotted in the Upvan lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI. Firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The deceased was identified as Sulochana Vitthal Kochare, resident of a housing society at Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar area, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A police official said they have registered a case of accidental death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

