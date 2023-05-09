G20: Exhibition in Goa showcases India's strength in empowerment of rural women

An exhibition held on the sidelines of the G20 Third Development Working Group meeting in Goa has displayed India's strength in women-led development, their contribution towards nutrition, climate change issues and economic empowerment.

The G20 Third Development Working Group (DWG) meeting began on Tuesday near state capital Panaji.

“We have more than 80 delegates participating in the meeting. The exhibition showcases the grassroot businesses, women entrepreneurs, people who are engaging with the environment and working with the women groups,” said Eenam Gambhir, Joint Secretary (G20), Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The exhibition is named ECHO, which means 'Economy, Climate, Health, Opportunities'.

Gambhir said the exhibition has been set up for the delegates because women-led development is a very important priority for the Development Working Group as has been suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said the stress is on women-led development, nutrition, climate issues and economic empowerment. “It is our effort to demonstrate to the delegates how women from the grass-root level (of India) are leading these initiatives,” she added.

Among the various participants, Bengaluru-based Sea6 Energy company has showcased its environment-friendly and innovative solutions for the people. Its regulatory manager Shruti Krishna told PTI that the company works on red seaweed, including the non-commercialised project of extracting bio-fuels from the red seaweed.

She said bio-plastics from red seaweed is also one of the projects which the company is working on.

The company was founded in 2010 by a group of IIT alumni, Krishna said.

“They formed this company to deal with the sustainability aspect. They wanted to bring out something from the company which will be helpful for the environment,” she said.

Eunnati Foundation, a Kerala-based NGO, has exhibited various products made by rural women in the southern state. Dr Bindu Satyajit from the NGO said it was formed to make women financially independent, especially after floods and calamities that the state faced.

“E represents economic, electronic and empowerment. We have made a number of groups of women,” she said, adding that nearly 1,200 women from the state are associated with the NGO, which buys products from them and value addition is done to them in Wayanad and Idukki.

The Tea Board India has showcased different tea varieties at the exhibition.

“The entire tea business is connected to women empowerment as more than 60-70 per cent of the force are women pluckers,” a senior official from the Tea Board India said.

