Left Menu

Body found in New Zealand caves where teen is missing

New Zealand police said on Wednesday they had found a body in the caves where a high school student went missing on a school trip a day earlier, with local media reporting a flash flood had washed through and swept away the teenager.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 02:56 IST
Body found in New Zealand caves where teen is missing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand police said on Wednesday they had found a body in the caves where a high school student went missing on a school trip a day earlier, with local media reporting a flash flood had washed through and swept away the teenager. One student went missing at the Abbey Caves near Whangarei on the upper North Island after a group of 15 high school students and two adults got into difficulty amid a heavy rain storm. The remaining 16 are accounted for.

Police said in a statement that searchers had located and recovered a body late on Tuesday evening, but formal identification has yet to take place. "We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have," police said.

The accident happened as heavy rain swept across the upper North Island causing flooding and closing schools and roads. Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, remains under a state of emergency but at an Auckland Emergency Management briefing Wednesday Rachel Kelleher said most roads were now open and public transport was operating.

Council teams will be out assessing damage to building Wednesday, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023