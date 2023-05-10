Left Menu

They said that the tiger was in the enclosure for the past three years and tranquillisation in hot weather and the shifting apparently could have worsened the tigers health.It is the second tiger death in one week in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:32 IST
Tiger dies a day after being shifted from enclosure in Ranthambore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A tiger was found dead on Wednesday at Udaipur's Sajjangarh Biological Park, a day after it was shifted from Ranthambore reserve, a forest official said.

The tiger, T-104, was declared a man-eater after it allegedly killed three people and was being kept in an enclosure. It was relocated from Ranthambore after tranquillisation.

“In the initial investigation, it has come to fore that the tiger died of multiple organ failure,” Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Ajay Chittora said.

He said the exact cause of death would be known after a post-mortem.

Wildlife experts have raised questions over the timing of relocation. They said that the tiger was in the enclosure for the past three years and tranquillisation in hot weather and the shifting apparently could have worsened the tiger's health.

It is the second tiger death in one week in Rajasthan. Five days ago, a pregnant tigress, carrying three cubs, had died at the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve.

Madhya Pradesh too has reported the death of three tigers, including a cub, in different reserves and forest areas in the last few days.

A white feline died in Mukundpur White Tiger Safari in Rewa district. A tiger and a cub died in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umaria district and the core area of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Seoni district respectively, according to officials.

The latest tiger census data released by India in April showed that the tiger population rose by 200 in the past four years to reach 3,167 in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

