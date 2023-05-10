Left Menu

Two Royal Bengal tiger cubs, 3 penguin chicks to become available for public viewing at Mumbai zoo from May 11

Visitors at the famous Byculla zoo in Mumbai, popularly known as Ranibaug, can enjoy viewing two new Royal Bengal tiger cubs and three penguin chicks from Thursday, the city civic body said. Besides the two tiger cubs, visitors can enjoy the sight of Penguin chicks Dore, Siri and Nimo, aged between three to eight months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:29 IST
Two Royal Bengal tiger cubs, 3 penguin chicks to become available for public viewing at Mumbai zoo from May 11
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Visitors at the famous Byculla zoo in Mumbai, popularly known as Ranibaug, can enjoy viewing two new Royal Bengal tiger cubs and three penguin chicks from Thursday, the city civic body said. The tiger cubs- Jay and Rudra- were kept out of public sight in a separate enclosure with their parents—tiger Shakti and tigress Karishma since their birth on November 4, 2022. Now the cubs will be kept with Karishma for the next 18 months to two years, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said on Wednesday.

The tiger cubs will be available for a public evening every alternate day beginning May 11. Veterinary doctors at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Ranibaug, have conducted medical tests on the two cubs and administered the necessary vaccines. They are being given the same food which is served to their mother. Besides the two tiger cubs, visitors can enjoy the sight of Penguin chicks Dore, Siri and Nimo, aged between three to eight months. They will be released in weather-controlled Penguin enclosures for public viewing, the release said. Ranibaug is now home to 15 penguins including four pairs. Of them, three pairs of penguins had given birth to three chicks between October 2022 and February 2023. Ranibaug, which celebrated its 160th anniversary last year, is one of the famous tourist spots in Mumbai known for its rich flora and fauna. Humboldt Penguins and tigers are one of the main tourist attractions at this zoo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023