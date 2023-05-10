Two Royal Bengal tiger cubs, 3 penguin chicks to become available for public viewing at Mumbai zoo from May 11

Visitors at the famous Byculla zoo in Mumbai, popularly known as Ranibaug, can enjoy viewing two new Royal Bengal tiger cubs and three penguin chicks from Thursday, the city civic body said. The tiger cubs- Jay and Rudra- were kept out of public sight in a separate enclosure with their parents—tiger Shakti and tigress Karishma since their birth on November 4, 2022. Now the cubs will be kept with Karishma for the next 18 months to two years, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said on Wednesday.

The tiger cubs will be available for a public evening every alternate day beginning May 11. Veterinary doctors at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Ranibaug, have conducted medical tests on the two cubs and administered the necessary vaccines. They are being given the same food which is served to their mother. Besides the two tiger cubs, visitors can enjoy the sight of Penguin chicks Dore, Siri and Nimo, aged between three to eight months. They will be released in weather-controlled Penguin enclosures for public viewing, the release said. Ranibaug is now home to 15 penguins including four pairs. Of them, three pairs of penguins had given birth to three chicks between October 2022 and February 2023. Ranibaug, which celebrated its 160th anniversary last year, is one of the famous tourist spots in Mumbai known for its rich flora and fauna. Humboldt Penguins and tigers are one of the main tourist attractions at this zoo.

