Earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits off Tonga, no tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck off Tonga on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles) and the epicenter was at a distance of 73 km northwest of Hihifo, Tonga, the USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

