PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:31 IST
Odisha CM to meet PM Modi
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Patnaik, who flew to the national capital on a four-day visit on Wednesday evening, will apprise the prime minister about his Japan visit and discussions with Nippon Steel about its proposed mega steel plant in Kendrapada district, they said.

Besides, he is also likely to press for the sanction of more houses for the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and expedite implementation of some key railway and highway projects, they added.

Patnaik had last met Modi on May 30, 2022, a month before the presidential election.

