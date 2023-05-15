Health News Roundup: G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports
The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations is set to agree on establishing a new programme to distribute vaccines to developing countries at next week's summit of leaders, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Saturday. In addition to the G7, G20 nations such as India and international groups such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank will participate, it added, citing Japanese government sources.
